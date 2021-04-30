Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has reaffirmed his commitment to his team ahead of this weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix as the Dutchman looks to seize the lead in the Formula 1 Drivers' standings.

The title fight between him and Lewis Hamilton is about as narrow as it gets at the moment with the Briton currently leading the way by just a point owing to a fastest lap recorded at Imola last time out.

It was Verstappen that took the victory impressively in Italy, though, and once again underlined that Red Bull are a real match for Mercedes this season with improved Honda power spurring them on.

Indeed, there's a feeling in the air that a changing of the guard could be possible this season and this may put to bed any speculation that Max was itching for a move from Red Bull as he sought to be in the car that could give him the best shot at the title.

Speaking in his press conference on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Grand Prix at Portimao, however, he revealed that he'd never really thought about leaving the team even before this season's increased performance and, indeed, he's looking forward to the seasons to come with his current employers.

Quoted by the official F1 website, he said:

“I’ve answered these things quite often. I feel really good in the team and there is no reason to change that anyway.

Already before this [engine programme] came out, I’m happy where I am and I hope we can drive together for a very long time and yeah, there’s not much more to say.”

It's always the case that you need a great car underneath you to have a chance of winning races and titles and it looks as though Max has really got that this season.

Hamilton has shown what can be done with a top team but others have struggled even with the best machines and so Verstappen still needs to do the job now he has the equipment.

He's started this year well, though, and that will give him confidence heading into the rest of the season.

