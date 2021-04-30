In January 2020, Bruno Fernandes walked through the doors at Old Trafford for a fee that could reach up to £67.7 million.

At the time of his arrival, United were struggling, as they have been for the majority of the time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired and left a huge hole in the fabric of the club.

While there has been a rather light handful of silverware collected, the team has looked largely devoid of star-power and true leadership. When you watched the Fergie-era United teams, you could see leaders all around the pitch, with passion and a relentless hunger to win trophies.

These traits were to be found in abundance in players such as Roy Keane, Nemanja Vidic and Gary Neville. In the last eight years, very few United players have shown these characteristics.

Step forward Bruno Fernandes.

Practically from the get-go, he has become THE leader at Man United. His goalscoring record, assists, hunger and his willingness to stand up to teammates not fulfilling their duties has made him an icon.

Even as s a fan of a rival team, it’s hard not to admire Bruno.

Many fans have called for Bruno Fernandes to grace the cover of FIFA 22 and one graphic designer on Twitter has taken to that task and produced a thing of beauty.

User @F_Edits, who also designed a FIFA 22 cover for Jude Bellingham, has struck gold again, with his Bruno design raking in massive retweets and likes on Twitter.

Will Bruno really be the FIFA 22 cover artist? Probably not, but you can't deny how sick it could look!

It’s likely FIFA will choose a player who is deemed more glamorous for the cover. Recently, FIFA has chosen stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard and Neymar for the cover. The common theme here is very much of the glamorous attacker who is the hottest property at the time, playing and starring at the highest level of the game.

Mbappe and Erling Haaland currently stand as the hottest transfer properties, while Kevin De Bruyne will probably win a momentous treble. Robert Lewandowski’s ridiculous season and career also stands him in good stead. So, these stars look more likely candidates to become the chosen ones.

Although Bruno may not be the chosen one for FIFA 22, he's certainly the chosen one for Manchester United and the club's supporters.

Continue in this form, though, and don't be surprised if other clubs come sniffing for his signature! He could become yet another big Portuguese star to swap England for Spain...

