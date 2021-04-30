Road to Tokyo: Meet the Team GB boxers aiming for Olympic glory

Inspired by the fight between Katie Taylor and Natasha Jonas this weekend, GiveMeSport Women runs through the British boxing stars hoping to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Taylor is to defend her undisputed lightweight belt against Jonas tomorrow at Manchester Arena. It will not be the first time the pair meet, however.

Back when they were amateur boxers, Taylor and Jonas battled in the quarter-finals of the women’s lightweight contest at the London 2012 Olympic Games. Ireland’s Taylor was the victor, beating Britain’s Jonas 26-15, before going on to win the gold medal.

There should be even more exhilarating match-ups in the women’s boxing Olympic event at Tokyo 2020 this summer. Here are the British stars hoping to qualify for the Games:

Lauren Price

Price will be considered a key medal contender for Team GB at Tokyo 2020. She is the reigning world and European Games middleweight champion, and also holds a Commonwealth title in the division.

The 26-year-old has also represented Wales as a footballer, making her debut for the senior side in 2012. After playing for Cardiff City for several years, Price gave up football in 2014 to focus on boxing.

If she is to qualify for Tokyo 2020, it will be her first Olympic Games.



Caroline Dubois

At just 20-years-old, Dubois is a rising talent in British boxing. She was unbeaten in the junior ranks and even clinched the lightweight gold medal at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games. As a result, Dubois was named the BBC's Young Sports Personality of the Year in 2019.

The Londoner took part in her first senior fight in the first round of the Olympic qualifying event at the Copper Box Arena, stunning Ala Staradub of Belarus. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was suspended midway through, with Dubois set to continue her qualification campaign in Paris in June.

Although Dubois is still inexperienced on the senior stage, her older brother and professional boxer Daniel is sure to be providing her with advice and guidance.

Karriss Artingstall

Artingstall was in excellent form before the pandemic, enjoying a breakthrough year in 2019. The 26-year-old finished with a silver medal in the featherweight division at the European Championships, then claiming a bronze at the World Championships.

Artingstall’s career in the sport started with the British Army Boxing Team. After making it to the finals of the 2018 England Boxing Elite National Championships, she was selected for the GB Boxing’s Podium Potential programme.

Although Artingstall now trains as a boxer full-time, she is still a registered soldier. Having experienced a meteoric rise in boxing, Tokyo 2020 would be her first Olympic Games.



Charley Davison

After a six-year hiatus from boxing – a period which included giving birth to three children – Davison marked her return to the sport in 2019 with a senior England Boxing title.

As a teenager, Davison won a European youth gold medal and world silver, but stopped competing after having the first of her three children. After launching a comeback and impressing at the 2019 English Boxing Amateur Championships, Davison was selected for the GB Boxing’s Podium Potential programme.

The 26-year-old flyweight was then chosen to represent Team GB at last year’s Olympic qualifying event, now scheduled to take place in June. If she is to qualify, it truly will be an incredible achievement for Davison.

The Team GB boxers will aim to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at a European qualifying event, scheduled to run from June 4th to 8th in Paris.

News Now - Sport News