Derek Chisora temper has once again made headlines after a bizarre altercation at the weigh-in ahead of his bout with Joseph Parker.

The Zimbabwean-born boxer lost his cool after an argument exploded over who would get to walk to the ring second on Saturday night.

With a decision made that the quarrel would be settled by a coin toss, Chisora made his feelings well and truly known to Sky Sports in a brief but explosive interview.

"We're having an argument right now, at the back there," he began.

"They want to do a coin flip for who comes to the ring first and who comes to the ring last. I was like 'Nah, not doing that'. Either I come in second or I go home right now."

Despite making his feelings infinitely clear, the controversial toss went ahead with Parker calling correctly and, unsurprisingly choosing to walk in second.

By this point however, Chisora had walked away and the aforementioned toss was conducted in his absence.

Truly some of the strangest scenes we have ever seen.

However, there is a very real risk that the fight will be called off now, with David Haye struggling to see how it might go ahead after Chisora's loss in the coin flip.

"I genuinely can't see the fight happening if Dereck's told to come in first. I know it makes zero sense. He just doesn't care," said Haye.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

