Saul Alvarez remains one of the most dominant and feared fighters in boxing, but now in a candid interview, the unified super middleweight champion has revealed he is the one who might feel the fear more than most.

As the Mexican prepares for his showdown with Billy Joe Saunders next weekend to unite the titles, 'Canelo' has revealed he prepares for the worst every time he steps into the ring.

Telling Emmy Award-winning journalist Graham Bensinger as he spent the day with Alvarez for his latest YouTube video, the 30-year-old from Guadalajara poignantly stated he is ready to suffer the ultimate sacrifice before every bout.

"I get up in the ring and maybe I won't be coming down," Canelo said frankly.

For a man who has suffered just one defeat in his 58-fight career, to arguably the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in Floyd Mayweather back in 2013, Alvarez' words will hit a chord with many.

Often regarded as one of the most ferocious boxers in recent memory, Canelo has defeated 37 of his opponents by way of KO.

Perhaps Mexico's most famous sporting son, he, however, remains realistic about the dangers he experiences regarding the Sweet Science, adding he always makes peace with loved ones before fight night.

"Maybe I'll come down dead. But I know that. And I always say goodbye to my family.

I tell them, 'Don't worry, don't cry. If I die, I'll die doing what I love most.'

Indeed, Alvarez will again be approaching that same mindset next Saturday night at the AT&T Arena in Texas, as he puts his titles on the line against the hungry and former two-weight champion BJS.

A bout some years in the making, the COVID-19 pandemic alas put a halt to hopes of the fight being made last year.

After Saunders made his successful return against the plucky veteran Scot Martin Murray last December, however, Alvarez' trainer Eddy Reynoso then revealed a deal had been agreed earlier this year.

Billed as 'Face the Fearless', the Arlington fight is by some distance the biggest this decade, but for Alvarez, it might now take on a whole new and surprising meaning.

News Now - Sport News