A return is a huge thing in the WWE, especially when it's a big name. Kurt Angle was that name in 2017, when he came back to the company after a significant period.

The Olympic Gold Medallist had stints in AAA, TNA/IMPACT, New Japan and the independent circuit, before returning to the WWE.

During his time away from the company, many names had come and gone. Angle conducted a Q&A session on his podcast The Kurt Angle Show and was asked by a listener:

“Had you not left the WWE in 2006, is there anyone that left before your 2017 [return] that you would have wanted to face?”

The Hall of Famer revealed he would've loved to have faced former WWE Champion CM Punk.

“That’s a tough one. I never talked to him. I don’t really know him, but I watched his wrestling and I really appreciated it and that is CM Punk. We would have had a great match, it would have been incredible. I would have loved to work with him, he’s fire with promos.”

The back-end of Angle's first run in WWE saw him feature on their revamped version of ECW. While on the brand he never won the ECW Title, which got one fan wondering if Kurt was ever meant to? They asked:

“Is it true when you got moved to ECW that you were going to have a run with ECW title?”

The Olympic Gold Medallist confirmed these rumours, but said the reason it didn't happen was due to an injury and a failed drugs test. He said:

“Yes, it was true, but it didn’t happen because I got injured and I was having a difficult time staying healthy. When I lost the title at WrestleMania 22, they put me in ECW and they wanted me to have a title run there, but I made some poor decisions.

"I failed a drug test. I got suspended for a month. So, there wasn’t going to be a World Title for me in ECW. After that, when I came back, I pretty much left WWE at that particular time and never looked back.”

It's safe to say a prime Kurt Angle taking on CM Punk would have made for an excellent match in WWE.

