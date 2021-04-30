F1 2021 Game: Will Turkey Be Included?

Codemasters and EA will be collaborating for the first time on F1 2021 and have already had to endure some real-life schedule changes.

Earlier this week, it was announced by Formula 1 that it was cancelling the Canadian Grand Prix, which was originally scheduled to take place on 13th July. It was switched out for a return to the classic circuit Istanbul Park in Turkey for the same weekend.

It is almost a case of deja vu as a similar incident occurred last year, with motorsport’s premier racing series making a return to the Turkish capital city for the first time in seven years. However, this was one of several changes that officials made due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, it was too late for Codemasters to react. Instead, they opted to stick to the original 22-race calendar, which was supposed to start at Albert Park in Australia and end in Abu Dhabi.

After the $1.2 billion (£859 million) purchase of Codemasters, EA will be developing the series for the first time since the game’s re-introduction in 2010 and will take the lead into next-generation console gaming.

F1 2021 will be available on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, as well as PS4 and Xbox One as they look to make virtual racing look as spectacular as it ever has done.

Is Turkey featured on F1 2021?

Unfortunately, those racing enthusiasts that were keen to revisit Turkey, will not get their wish.

As a result, Istanbul Park will once again miss on F1 2021’s tracklist and the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal will be included according to the original schedule.

This was confirmed by Esports competitor and YouTuber Benjamin Daly on Twitter, who said that Codemasters will be going ahead with the tracks that were initially penned in for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

F1 2021 is scheduled to be released on 16th July, which is the same weekend that the British Grand Prix takes place. Interestingly, this will be one of three races that will be trialling the innovative and controversial sprint race qualifying.

Whether this feature makes the final cut of the game, remains to be seen. But whatever happens regarding the official rota, the game will maintain its focus on the full calendar that was originally agreed on for 2021. Whatever tracks are added and removed from now until the end of the real-life season, this will not change the game’s tracklisting.

