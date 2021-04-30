Resident Evil 8: Release Date, Trailer, Demo, Multiplayer, and Everything You Need To Know

The Resident Evil franchise has been a hit ever since the first game was released back in the 1990’s and gaming fans will be excited to see that Resident Evil 8 (Resident Evil: Village) will be coming out soon.

The upcoming survival horror game developed by Capcom will be a straight sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

There aren’t a lot of zombie games out there, and if some do come out, they seem to struggle to compete with Resident Evil. This is made especially harder as there are also a bunch of Resident Evil movies out, which has made it even more popular.

There is a lot of information out about the Resident Evil 8 game, and here is everything you need to know in the build up to its release.

Release Date

The game’s release date is only around the corner as it was confirmed in the past that it would be available to play for gamers on May 7th 2021.

Trailer

The latest trailer for the game is available to watch and fans are given a three minute glimpse of what to expect in the survival game.

Demo

There have been a lot of demos released in the last few months to give gamers a short glimpse of what to expect from the game.

Instead of doing a 24 hour demo, Resident Evil have decided to give fans what they want and the original 24-hour window starting at 5PM PDT on May 1st (1AM BST May 2nd) has been increased by a week, and is now ending at the same times on May 9 PDT (May 10 BST).

Pre-order

The game had not been available to pre-order in the past, however fans are able to pre-order it from many stores online, like Amazon, Game and also the stores on the Xbox and the Console as well as Steam.

Multiplayer

It was also announced that Resident Evil 8 would have a multiplayer mode, and this mode will be called Resident Evil: Re:Verse.

What is good for fans is that once you purchase Resident Evil 8, you get the multiplayer game free and you are able to play with all your favourite characters from the Resident Evil franchise.

Editions

The game will have a couple of editions that players can buy, the main one being the Deluxe Edition and it comes with some exciting things which include:

Max Difficulty

Save Device

Sale Room Music

Mr.Everywhere Figure

Albert01 Chris Weapon

The Tragedy of Ethan Winters

Found Footage RE7 Filter

Meanwhile for huge fans of the game, there is a Collectors Edition, which includes all the perks of the Deluxe Edition, as well as:

Chris Figure

Artbook

Box

Trauma Pack Product Code

Poster

Steelbook

