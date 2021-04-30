Pokemon Go Promo Codes May 2021: Live Bonuses, How To Redeem And More

Get your Pokeballs ready and get ready to go hunting as Pokemon Go heads towards the warmer months.

Like so many other games in the industry, each title will have its own respective area for claiming promo codes to reward players for either their loyalty to a respective series, or a gift for hard work.

Game developers Niantic have been known for doing this since the game’s launch back in 2016 through the means of special events and partnerships they have with other organisations.

Rewards typically contain Poke balls, incenses, raid passes, evolution stones and much more. But these do not last forever, once the specific timeframe elapses, you will not be able to claim your codes. Because of this, you will need to claim quickly before this happens.

Information is still significantly limited regarding May’s rewards and we will update this article as details become available to us.

Live Bonuses

At this time, there are no Pokemon Go codes currently available for May. We will continue to search the web to find active codes.

How to Redeem Promo Codes

There are currently two ways in which players can redeem promo codes. At this time, iOS trainers are unable to do so in the app itself, whereas Android users can.

Here are the following steps:

iOS

Visit the promo section of the Niantic website

Login and enter your offer code

Once this is completed, you will receive a notification in-game displaying the items that have been added to your inventory.

Android

In the map view, tap the main menu button and head to the shop. At the bottom of the screen, there will be a text field to input any codes. Once redeemed, a notification will appear to confirm the items that have been added to your bag.

