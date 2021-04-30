Villarreal vs Arsenal: Trevor Sinclair blasts Gunners' decision on two young players

Trevor Sinclair has identified two Arsenal academy graduates who he believes would have improved the Gunners side that lost to Villarreal in the Europa League on Thursday night.

What has Trevor Sinclair said?

Arsenal have struggled in the Premier League this season and find themselves languishing in mid-table.

And the situation got even worse on Thursday night as their only route into the Champions League hit a brick wall in the form of a 2-1 defeat to Villarreal.

"(Joe) Willock & (Ainsley) Maitland-Niles would improve that Arsenal team," the ex-West Ham United player shared on Twitter.

Of course, Arsenal decided to loan out both youngsters mid-season, and Sinclair clearly feels that was a mistake on the north London club's part.

WOW! You won't believe this fan's unbelievable reason for Arsenal losing to Villarreal on The Football Terrace...

How has Willock performed at Newcastle?

After playing just 235 minutes of Premier League football for the north London side, Willock was loaned out to Newcastle at the dawn of February and has played a key role in steering the Geordies away from relegation.

According to WhoScored, Willock has made ten appearances for the Magpies and contributed four goals during that time. The timings of these goals have proven to be vital.

In his last three outings for Steve Bruce's side, Willock has made an impact off the bench by converting game-changing goals.

Against Tottenham, the 21-year-old converted with a header at the back post in the 85th minute, which helped Newcastle salvage a draw. The following game, Willock broke the hearts of West Ham fans, as he converted the winner in the 82nd minute.

Lastly, Liverpool looked like they were going to secure a 1-1 victory until Willock popped up in the fourth minute of injury time with a Newcastle equaliser.

During his short time at St. James Park, it's safe to say that Willock has made an impact.

How has Maitland-Niles performed at West Brom?

Since his arrival at the Hawthorns, Maitland-Niles has featured on eleven occasions for West Brom and has only missed four minutes of football. This shows how important the midfielder has been for the club.

With opportunities difficult to come by at the north London club, Maitland-Niles made the winter loan switch and has provided an injection of energy to Sam Allardyce's side.

The 23-year-old has completed a total of 1.3 dribbles per game as per WhoScored and combined it with 1.9 tackles per outing.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Arsenal won? 12 13 14 11

Do they have a future at Arsenal?

It could be the case that Maitland-Niles has already played his final game for the Gunners with a move on the horizon.

Following his performances for West Brom, Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in bringing the central midfielder south of the River Thames. Additionally, the likes of AS Monaco and Leeds United are apparently monitoring his situation.

On the other hand, Bruce is reportedly keen to sign Willock long-term, as per the Guardian. The Newcastle manager has been impressed with his contribution and would "love" to land him on a permanent deal.

For these two Gunners academy graduates, it seems like Arsenal's loss could soon be Palace and Newcastle's gain.

News Now - Sport News