Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly wading through a tough time at Juventus.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is nearing the end of his third campaign at the Allianz Stadium and rumours are rife that he could be weighing up the final major transfer of his career this summer.

Sure, we're yet to see anything concrete emerge from the grapevine, but the rumour mill is in full swing regardless with everyone from Manchester United to Paris Saint-Germain linked with a move.

A tough season for Juventus

It's been a difficult campaign in Turin with Andrea Pirlo coming in for serious criticism as Juventus look poised to lose their almost decade-long stranglehold over the Scudetto.

Marry that to yet another humiliating Champions League exit and even another strong individual output from Ronaldo, scoring 32 goals in 39 matches, might not save their unexpected marriage.

And a fresh report from Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport has outlined some alarming behind-the-scenes details that suggest Ronaldo is more disillusioned in Italy than he's ever been.

Worrying report of Ronaldo's behaviour

According to a translation from Marca, the Italian report claims that Ronaldo's behaviour has changed massively since he first arrived in Turin, adding fuel to the fires of exit rumours.

"He's nervous, irritable and very distant from his teammates," La Gazzetta dello Sport reportedly claimed. "He seems to have given up and he's not got as much fight as he usually does.

"He seemed very different against Fiorentina, which is a worrying sign. Ronaldo is no longer trying to hide these feelings.

"He's isolated away from the pitch. It seems that he's getting closer and closer to leaving Juventus.

"It's always been a little bit like that, but it's gotten worse recently after their elimination in the Champions League."

Football Italia even added that La Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that Ronaldo actively wants to leave the Old Lady and that: ‘They’ve broken up, but they are still living together.’

In fact, Ronaldo is said to have tasked his agent, Jorge Mendes, with finding a new club for next season.

Alarm bells at Juventus

Well, that's got to be ringing alarm bells in the Juventus boardroom...

If the reports from Italy are accurate, then Ronaldo is display behaviour that is atypical of somebody who prides himself on an elite mentality, but even legends have their breaking points.

Besides, even deep in his thirties, Ronaldo should be competing at a higher level than a Juventus side scrambling around to qualify for the very competition that they've so woefully failed to win.

Even Ronaldo can't go on forever, so he must consider his next steps very carefully and there's clearly reason to believe that Juventus are featuring less and less in his outlook for the future.

Will that spark a return to Old Trafford or the Bernabeu? It remains to be seen, but it appears as though Ronaldo needs something, whether at Juventus or elsewhere, to light that fire again.

