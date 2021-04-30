Watford news: Update emerges regarding the future of Hornets duo Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro

Having sealed promotion to the Premier League last week, Watford will now be looking to end the current campaign on a high by securing positive results in their final two league fixtures.

Whilst the Hornets are still in contention for the Championship title, they would need Norwich City to suffer a major blip in form in order to overtake Daniel Farke's side in the standings.

Set to make their return to the top-flight later this year, it will be intriguing to see how Watford conduct their transfer business this summer.

Whereas manager Xisco Munoz will unquestionably be looking to bolster his squad during the upcoming window, he may also have to fend off potential interest for Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro who have both impressed this season.

Sarr's superb displays in the Championship has resulted in him reaching double-figures in terms of goals and assists whilst Pedro has managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions.

Making reference to this particular duo, Watford's Sporting Director Cristiano Giaretta has revealed that he wants to keep both players at Vicarage Road for the foreseeable future.

Speaking to Italian news outlet Calcio Mercato (as cited by Sport Witness) about Sarr and Pedro, the 53-year-old said: "They both had a very high level season, they've grown a lot.

"At the moment nobody has made themselves heard, but we want to keep them in the Premier League too."

Sarr revealed earlier this month that he is happy at Watford and is keen to play a key role for the club in the coming years.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Watford could secure sizeable fees for Sarr and Pedro this summer due to the fact that their current deals run until 2024 and 2025 respectively, there is no guarantee that they will be able to draft in sufficient replacements for this duo.

Having already illustrated that he is more than capable of thriving in the Premier League by providing 11 direct goal contributions at this level in 28 appearances, Sarr could play a key role in helping his side achieve a relative amount of success next season.

Whilst Pedro has lacked consistency at times in the Championship, he is still only 19-years-old and thus could potentially develop into a fantastic player in the not too distant future under the guidance of Munoz.

Providing that the Hornets are able to get their recruitment spot-on during the upcoming window, they could establish themselves as a mainstay in the top-flight with Sarr and Pedro in their side.

