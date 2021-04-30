Birmingham City news: Lee Bowyer outlines his plans for the Blues' showdown with Cardiff

Birmingham City will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to seven games tomorrow when they host Cardiff City at St Andrew's.

The Blues' renaissance under the guidance of manager Lee Bowyer continued last weekend as they secured safety in the second-tier by beating Derby County 2-1.

Currently 16th in the Championship, Birmingham could potentially leap-frog Blackburn Rovers in the standings this weekend if they better Tony Mowbray's side's result.

Whilst Bowyer will be determined to maintain his side's momentum by leading them to yet another victory, he has revealed that he will be using the club's final two fixtures to experiment in terms of formations and personnel.

Whereas Scott Hogan is set to sit out the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign due to a hip injury, Birmingham academy graduate Amari Miller is set to make his full-debut against Cardiff after making three cameo appearances in recent weeks.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail about his plans for Saturday's showdown with the Bluebirds, Bowyer said: "The players that have been around the squad and missed out here and there, it's only right that I give them the opportunity to show what they can do from the start.

"10-15 minutes, anyone can come on and do that.

"But at the start when everyone's fresh it's a completely different game.

"I need to see the players, the ones that haven't been in or around it, what they can bring for us next season.

"Young lads are included in that, there are a couple that are highly spoken of so I think it's only right that I look at them."

The Blues boss later added: "I want to see them in the flesh in a real game from the start.

"It’s an opportunity for them to grab and say 'Yes, gaffer, I want to be part of your plans for next season'."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a clever decision by Bowyer as by handing some of the club's outcasts the chance to impress, he will be given the chance to see who he should keep at St Andrew's this summer.

With a host of their players set to be out-of-contract following the culmination of the 2020/21 campaign, the Blues' squad is likely to be altered in the upcoming transfer window and thus this experiment may go some way to resolving the futures of these individuals.

By handing youngsters such as Miller first-team opportunities, Bowyer could be doing wonders for their development as they will learn a great deal from featuring in the Championship at this stage of their careers.

Regardless of what side he decides to field against Cardiff, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the 44-year-old guides the Blues to yet another positive result in the Championship.

