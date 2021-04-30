Sheffield Wednesday news: Owls eyeing up summer swoop for Cheltenham defender Will Boyle

Sheffield Wednesday's hopes of achieving a miraculous survival in the Championship could be ended tomorrow if they suffer defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

Currently four points adrift on fellow strugglers Derby County, the Owls will need Wayne Rooney's side to slip-up in their clash with Swansea City in order to give themselves a chance of securing safety on the final day of the season.

Whilst Wednesday's focus will be solely on picking up positive results in their final two fixtures, manager Darren Moore may already be looking at ways to bolster his squad in the upcoming transfer window if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Football Insider, the Owls are keeping tabs on Cheltenham Town defender Will Boyle ahead of a potential swoop this summer.

The defender, who is also attracting interest from Preston North End, Fleetwood Town, Rotherham United and Preston North End, has been a key player for the Robins this season in League Two.

Before having his campaign curtailed by a knee injury earlier this month, Boyle made 29 appearances for Cheltenham in the fourth-tier in which he scored an impressive total of six goals from his centre-back role.

With the Robins sealing automatic promotion to League One earlier this week, the 25-year-old could end up facing Wednesday next season if he decides to stay at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium and Moore's side fail to avoid relegation.

Boyle's current deal with Cheltenham is not set to expire until 2022 and thus a bidding war between the clubs who are understood to be tracking him could potentially occur in the coming months.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If Wednesday are able to secure the services of Boyle this summer, it could turn out to be somewhat of a coup as he has delivered a host of promising displays for Cheltenham.

Named in the EFL's League Two Team of the Season yesterday, the defender averaged a club-leading WhoScored match rating of 7.24 before having his campaign cut short.

Although the Owls would be taking somewhat of a risk on Boyle due to the fact that he has missed a sizeable chunk of the 2020/21 season with a recurring knee injury, Moore clearly needs to add to his defensive options this summer as his side have only managed to keep 12 clean-sheets in 44 Championship games.

Therefore, regardless of what division they find themselves in, Wednesday ought to consider making a move for Boyle who seemingly has all the ingredients needed to make a step-up in level.

