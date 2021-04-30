Tottenham manager news: Major money offer lined up

Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to offer Brendan Rodgers a substantial salary increase in order to try and tempt him away from Leicester City this summer, according to Football Insider.

What is Rodgers' salary at Leicester?

Earlier this week, EuroSport claimed the former Liverpool coach is earning around £10m-per-season at the King Power though The Athletic hinted that figure was reported to be closer to £5m.

Wow! This Chelsea fan has made a huge claim about ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino on The Football Terrace...

Either way, the 48-year-old is one of the highest-paid managers in the Premier League so any massive increase would surely put him amongst the paygrade of the elite coaches around football.

How much is Daniel Levy prepared to spend?

The report claims Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has admired Rodgers for a decade and is prepared to spend big in order to bring him to North London.

Indeed, Jose Mourinho was said to have been earning £15m-per-year before he was sacked earlier this month and Levy is understood to be ready to match that.

Does Rodgers want to leave Leicester?

Everything suggests that he doesn't, at least at this stage.

The likes of EuroSport and Sky Sports have revealed Rodgers is happy in the East Midlands after a successful period since joining the club from Celtic in 2019. The Athletic claimed he was integral to the club's project and took a leading role in the recruitment side of things.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Tottenham won? 2 3 4 1

Still, it'll be interesting to see if a major offer would be enough to tempt him away from the club, particularly if Spurs are able to keep star man Harry Kane happy and afford Rodgers the chance to build something approaching the kind of project Mauricio Pochettino was able to, a period in which they seriously challenged for the Premier League and Champions League.

For their part, Spurs are believed to be well aware that convincing Leicester to let him leave - having only signed a new contract in December 2019 that runs until 2025 - will be hugely difficult. Still, those behind the scenes at Tottenham aren't thought to have given up.

Who is the highest-paid manager in the world?

French outlet L'Equipe claimed in November 2020 that Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was the highest-paid manager in the world, earning a whopping £36.2m a year.

In the Premier League, Pep Guardiola (£20m) is said to be leading the way, with Mourinho £15m prior to his sacking) and Jurgen Klopp (£15m) not too far behind. By that logic, Rodgers would be the joint-third highest if he were to join Spurs on the kind of offer Levy is reportedly lining up.

News Now - Sport News