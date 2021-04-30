Derby County news: Curtis Davies makes admission about his future ahead of summer window

After achieving a mid-table finish during the previous campaign, Derby County would have been hoping to push on this season in the Championship.

However, following a woeful start to the year under the guidance of Phillip Cocu, the Rams opted to part ways with the Dutchman in December.

Instead of replacing the 50-year-old with an experienced manager, Derby decided to hand over the reins to Wayne Rooney who initially made a promising start to his tenure by guiding the club to a number of victories in the second-tier.

However, the Rams' boss has hit a stumbling block in recent weeks as his side have been dragged into a relegation battle by Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United.

Whilst Rooney's number-one priority next month will be to guide the Rams to safety by picking up positive results in their two remaining fixtures, he will also have to make decisions regarding the future of his side's out-of-contract players.

One of the individuals who has yet to be offered fresh terms by Derby is Curtis Davies whose existing contract expires in June.

Currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to injury, the defender has been limited to just 12 league appearances this season as a result of this particular issue.

Making reference to his future, Davies has revealed that he still believes that he is capable of competing at Championship level and is set to discuss the possibility of staying at Pride Park with Rooney.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, the 36-year-old said: "I back myself to come back strong and fit [from his injury], and I want to keep playing at the highest level possible, if it's not at Derby then I'll make sure I keep my options open.

"I'll be doing my best to make sure I'm able to give a good account of myself at another football club."

Davies later added: "I'll have a conversation with the manager [about a new deal] directly regardless of divisions or takeovers, to find out where I stand within his plans.

"Ultimately, if a manager doesn't want you, you're going to have to look elsewhere anyway.

"I'm just working on getting fit and hopefully I can get myself tip-top and wherever I land in pre-season I'll be ready to give it a good go."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Davies does possess an abundance of experience at Championship level having made 267 appearances in this division during his career, there is no guarantee that he will be able to stay injury-free next season.

Furthermore, when you consider that the defender's best years are arguably behind him, it would be somewhat of a risk for Derby to offer him a new deal at this stage of his career.

Although the Rams have unquestionably struggled in Davies' absence in recent months, the defender will not be part of their long-term plans for the future due to his age.

Therefore, by releasing the former Hull City man this summer, Derby could use the money freed up from their wage bill to draft in a younger centre-back who has the potential to become a mainstay in their starting eleven in the coming years.

