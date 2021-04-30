Leeds want £13m Ajax star - The Verdict

Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico is a target for Leeds United, according to The Daily Mail.

Following another fairly impressive season with the Amsterdam club, it's now being reported that Leeds target Tagliafico could depart Ajax for as little as £13m.

The Daily Mail have reported that the club won't stand in his way if Tagliafico gets an opportunity to move to one of the big leagues in Europe.

As per the report, the likes of Manchester City and Inter Milan have been interested in the Ajax man in the past and Tagliafico is apparently keen to join a club that is competing in Europe.

Leeds are set to fall a little short of European qualification but considering how impressive they've been in their first season back in the top flight, they remain an interesting prospect for any potential new recruit.

But is the 28-year-old the right player for Marcelo Bielsa's side? Would he be a good signing at Elland Road?

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly, Jonathan Gorrie, Sam Brookes and Josh Cole offer their verdicts below...

Tom Kelly

"Out with the old, in with the new!

"This season, Leeds have mainly relied on Ezgjan Alioski to fill the left-back position despite naturally being a player who operates further forward. However, the Macedonian's time at Elland Road could be coming to an end.

"His deal is due to expire this summer and Alioski has reportedly snubbed a contract offer from Leeds, which would suggest his time at the club is coming to an end.

"Stuart Dallas would then be the only senior player at the club naturally suited to the role. But this would be counter-productive after a season in which he's thrived in midfield.

"Therefore, it's vital that Leeds bring Tagliafico to Elland Road as a replacement for their seemingly outgoing man."

Jonathan Gorrie

"A prime example of the Bielsa effect.

"If Leeds can land Tagliafico - a man linked with Manchester City last year - as a replacement for the seemingly outbound Ezgan Alioski, they'd land a complete upgrade.

"WhoScored data notes how the Argentine star beats Alioski for assists, shots per game and aerial duels won over the same period. Indeed, he also beats the North Macedonian for interceptions and blocks, indicating he can perform well going both forwards and backwards.

"Given Leeds' all-action style of play, that would be perfect."

Sam Brookes

"There is one big concern with this signing.

"Tagliafico has never played in the Premier League, nor has he appeared in any of Europe’s top five divisions.

"Some may argue that he does have Champions League experience, which proves that he belongs at this level. However, it is a little different having to play in a different country week in, week out.

"It may take him a while to settle, and given that he turns 29 in the summer, Leeds really need to be getting the best out of him straight away. Tagliafico is a classy operator – as shown by the fact that he has 27 Argentina caps. But, they may be better off going after someone who has played in the Premier League before and can hit the ground running."

Josh Cole

"With Alioski set to leave Elland Road this summer, it ought to be Bielsa's number-one priority to draft in a replacement for the defender during the upcoming transfer window.

"Therefore, a move for Tagliafico could turn out to be somewhat of a masterstroke as he could potentially take the club to new heights by replicating the form that he has illustrated in recent years for Ajax in the Premier League.

"As well averaging an impressive WhoScored rating of 7.14 which is significantly better than what Alioski has achieved this season, the Argentine has also illustrated that he is more than comfortable with the ball at his feet having recorded a pass success rate of 82.6% in the Eredivisie.

"If Tagliafico hits the ground running for Leeds, he may be able to help the club to potentially push on for a place in Europe during the upcoming campaign."

