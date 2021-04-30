Aston Villa transfer news: Villa eye potential move for former striker

Aston Villa are monitoring Tammy Abraham's situation at Chelsea ahead of a potential move for the striker this summer, according to The Mirror.

What's the latest news on Tammy Abraham?

Abraham has fallen out of favour at Chelsea since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, starting just two Premier League games under the German coach.

It has been reported that Chelsea would be willing to accept offers in the region of £40m for the 23-year-old, which seems to have attracted the interest of Villa. Abraham has history at Villa Park - he helped fire them to the Premier League with 25 goals during their promotion season in 2018/19.

What is Abraham's Premier League scoring record?

The England international has featured in 88 top-flight matches for Chelsea and Swansea, and has managed to score 26 goals in this time.

His best goalscoring campaign in the Premier League came last season, when he netted 15 times to help Frank Lampard's team secure a top four finish.

Is Abraham a better striker than Ollie Watkins?

This time last year, this question would have been easier to answer. Abraham was scoring regularly for Chelsea, whilst Watkins was doing the same, but in a division below for Brentford.

Now, there is very little to choose between the pair. Watkins has found the net on 12 occasions for Villa this term, and still has six matches to equal or even surpass Abraham's tally of 15 goals from last year.

Meanwhile, Abraham has been restricted to just 21 league appearances this year, and has scored six goals in these matches. This suggests that Watkins has the edge at the moment, but with some regular first-team football under his belt, Abraham has previously shown that he is capable of operating at a similar level to his international teammate.

A sign of Edens and Sawiris' plans for Villa?

Last September, Villa manager Dean Smith spoke about the club's aim to be challenging in Europe in the next five years.

In order to achieve this, the club's owners Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris will need to be supportive in the transfer market. Signing Abraham would be a sign that they are willing to do this.

Watkins and Abraham are both international level centre-forwards, and having two high-class strikers would be a statement from Edens and Sawiris that they want to continue to push the team forwards towards those European places.

Strength in depth is key for any side looking to move into the top seven, and if Smith is able to call upon Watkins and Abraham, he would have two of the best goalscorers outside of the elite clubs at his disposal.

According to the timeline that Smith laid out last year, Villa have four years left to start competing in Europe again. If they can bring in Abraham in the summer, they could well get there a lot quicker.

