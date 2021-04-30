Wolves transfers: Wolves emerge as favourites to land Championship star

Wolves have emerged as the favourites to sign Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence this summer, as revealed by ESPN.

What's the latest news involving Djed Spence?

Spence has been attracting interest from a number of clubs in recent weeks, with Rangers and Everton reportedly monitoring his progress.

The Toffees are hopeful of landing Norwich's Max Aarons instead, though, which appears to have left the door open for Wolves to make their move for the youngster. It is understood that they feel he is good enough to feature in the first-team on a regular basis, especially with there being some uncertainty over Nelson Semedo's future.

How much is Spence worth and when does his contract expire?

Transfermarkt value Spence at just £1.8m, but Middlesbrough want significantly more than that to let him leave. They are believed to be holding out for in excess of £5m plus add-ons for the 20-year-old.

He still has two years left on his contract with the North-East club.

What are Spence's stats this season?

The former Fulham academy prospect has played in 37 Championship games for Boro this season, with the side set for a mid-table finish.

As per WhoScored, he has only been dribbled past on eight occasions, whereas Wolves' regular right wing-back Semedo has been dribbled past 29 times.

However, Semedo does hold the advantage over Spence when it comes to interceptions per game (1.3 to 0.7) and successful dribbles per match (1.8 to 0.8).

What's been said about Spence?

Spence is currently managed by Neil Warnock. Last year, the Boro boss compared Spence to three current Premier League full-backs and claimed that he had the potential to reach the top of the sport.

As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, Warnock said: “He reminds me very much of Nathaniel Clyne who I had at Palace who was a really nice lad and had to learn how to look after himself.

“You look at one or two or the others now, Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool and Wan-Bissaka at Man United, they are all that type.

“He has got enormous ability and when you have that ability it’s criminal if you don’t get to the very top."

1 of 15 How many top league titles have Wolves won? 0 5 4 3

Can Spence live up to Warnock's expectations at Wolves?

It will be far from easy for Spence to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Alexander-Arnold and Wan-Bissaka. The Liverpool man has won domestic and European silverware in the last two years, whilst Wan-Bissaka is now an established regular at Manchester United.

Spence must have something about him, though, to be linked with multiple Premier League clubs. At Wolves, he could get the opportunity to prove that he does belong at the highest level.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men have had a disappointing campaign, and it seems that some fresh blood in the team could help them return to their best.

Spence can offer this. Nuno has not been afraid to give youngsters opportunities this year, handing game time to Pedro Neto and Rayan Ait-Nouri. This suggests that Spence will get chances, and if he's as good as Warnock seems to think, he will take them.

News Now - Sport News