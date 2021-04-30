Queens Park Rangers news: Lyndon Dykes linked with exit as Premier League sides circle

Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to bounce back from their recent defeat at the hands of Norwich City when they head to the Bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City tomorrow.

Currently 10th in the Championship, the Hoops could potentially leapfrog Middlesbrough and Cardiff City in the standings if they are able to secure an eighth away league victory of the season in their clash with the Potters.

In order to have the best chance of sealing all three points in this fixture, QPR may need to turn to forward Lyndon Dykes for inspiration.

A stand-out performer for the Hoops in recent weeks, the Scotland international has been directly involved in eight goals in his last six appearances.

Considering just how impressive he has been for Mark Warburton's side, it is hardly a surprise that he is seemingly attracting interest from elsewhere ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, Dykes is reportedly being tracked by Premier League sides West Bromwich Albion, Fulham and Burnley who are all considering making a move for him this summer.

The forward, who is valued at £1.8m on Transfermarkt, joined QPR last year from Livingston after producing a number of promising displays for the Scottish side.

Since this switch, the forward has established himself as a mainstay in the Hoops' starting eleven as he has made 44 appearances in all competitions for the club.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably concerning news for QPR as Dykes is an integral part of their team and thus losing him this summer would be a major blow.

As well as being directly involved in 15 league goals this season, the forward is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.77 in the Championship.

Having proven that he is more than capable of thriving at this level, there is no reason why Dykes cannot go on to achieve a relative amount of success in the Premier League.

However, it could be argued that instead of moving to a top-flight side in the upcoming window, the forward should instead stay at QPR who could potentially secure a return to this division next year if Warburton is able to draft in a number of quality signings in the coming months.

Although the Hoops could secure a sizeable fee for the former Livingston man due to the fact that his existing contract isn't set to expire until 2024, there is no guarantee that they will be able to draft in a suitable replacement for him and so it is imperative that they turn down any potential offers.

