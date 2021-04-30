Man City transfers: City join the race to sign highly-rated winger

Manchester City have entered the race to sign Leeds winger Raphinha, as reported by journalist Gianluigi Longari.

What's the latest news on Raphinha?

Raphinha has been attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs, with Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly tracking the 24-year-old.

City are now also keen on the forward, although they may have difficulty landing their man as Leeds want to keep Raphinha at the club.

How much is Raphinha worth and when does his contract expire?

According to Transfermarkt, Raphinha is worth £22.5m at the moment. This differs from Leeds' valuation, though, as it was reported back in February that they will seek at least €40m (£34.8m) for the rising star.

Having only signed from Rennes in October, he still has three years left on his deal at Elland Road.

What are Raphinha's stats this season?

In his maiden Premier League season, Raphinha has scored six goals and provided six assists in 26 appearances.

As per WhoScored, he has completed 50 successful dribbles - Raheem Sterling (60) is the only City player to have bettered this number.

Raphinha is also adept at picking the right pass at the right time. He has produced 55 key passes this term, which would see him ranked second for Pep Guardiola's side behind Kevin De Bruyne (73).

What's been said about Raphinha?

Raphinha previously lined up alongside Bruno Fernandes at Sporting Lisbon, and United's Portuguese playmaker has reportedly been raving about his former teammate this season.

That is according to Fred, who was recently singing Raphinha's praises when speaking to United's official website.

Fred said: "Bruno's been talking about Raphinha ever since he arrived. He's a great player having an amazing season and a lot of clubs have their eye on him.

"I met him recently, great guy, excellent player but... I hope he won't be lining up against us!"

A cheaper alternative to Grealish?

Despite running away with the Premier League this season and remaining on course to pick up three trophies, City are still expected to look to strengthen their squad this summer.

They have recently been linked with Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, who has a price-tag of £100m. This latest report on Raphinha suggests that they could be able to sign a considerably cheaper alternative instead.

Grealish has managed to deliver four more assists than Raphinha this year, indicating that he does hold the edge in quality right now, but it must be remembered that Raphinha has produced his numbers for a newly-promoted side.

He also fits into the mould of players that Guardiola likes, as the talented left-footed winger possesses a similar skill set to the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden.

City are hardly strapped for cash, but if they do want to save a significant amount of money which could help them get Erling Haaland as well, then they may be better off pursuing Raphinha rather than Grealish.

