Harry Kane transfer: Chelsea keen on Tottenham Hotspur star this summer

Chelsea would love to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer but, even amid all their riches, they accept it would be very difficult to do, according to The Daily Mail.

How much is Harry Kane worth?

The same publication claimed in February that Spurs had slapped a £150m valuation on the England captain's head and, given the fierce rivalry between the North London side and The Blues, surely chairman Daniel Levy would make it incredibly difficult for Chelsea to sign him.

Indeed, if they were to sell him, the idea of Kane leading the line at Stamford Bridge would arguably be unpalatable for swathes of the Spurs support.

Does Kane want to leave Tottenham?

At the moment, that certainly appears to be the case.

Both The Athletic and Football Insider have claimed the 27-year-old is ready to leave the club this summer in pursuit of glory and the player himself has previously admitted he would look to leave if he didn't believe Tottenham could challenge for major trophies.

Could Chelsea afford Harry Kane?

Considering his status as one of the elite strikers in the game, coupled with the fact he has what is reported to be a £200k-per-week contract running until the summer of 2024, only a select few clubs could realistically afford Kane.

Chelsea may be one considering they spent over £200m last summer despite the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic but, as the Mail report would suggest, trying to tempt Spurs into a sale to a direct rival looks littered with complications.

How many goals has Harry Kane scored this season?

On an individual basis, the 2020/21 season is looking like a vintage campaign for Kane.

The Premier League's top scorer with 21 goals in 30 games, he also leads the way in the assists charts with 13 so far, meaning he has 34 goal involvements in total across the league season to date.

His 1.4 key passes per game average (via WhoScored) is also the joint-highest he's managed at Premier League level across the course of his career and, with five games to go, he could feasibly rack up over 40 goal involvements in a single season.

That has only ever been achieved eight times in the history of the Premier League.

What is the latest on Kane's future?

Away from the speculation, Kane has made clear that he will decide his future after England's European Championship campaign this summer.

"I think that's a hard question to answer right now," he said when asked about his future in March (via Sky Sports).

"It's important that all my focus is on the two England games coming up now and the rest of the season with Spurs and then the Euros. To be thinking about speculation or rumours would be damaging in terms of my own performance.

"I always like to be focused on one goal and one job and that's to finish strong with Spurs, win these qualifiers with England and hopefully go on and have a great Euros. Look, I try to stay out of that speculation as much as possible."

