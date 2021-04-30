Scott Parker has done an admirable job as Fulham manager.

Having inherited what looked to be a poisoned chalice at the back end of the 2018/19 campaign, Parker has effortlessly transitioned into the world of management at Craven Cottage.

Besides, not only did the former Chelsea and Tottenham midfielder propel the Cottagers straight back up to the Premier League, but he's held his own in the big time across the 2020/21 season.

Fulham under Parker

Now, that might seem generous considering Fulham appear to be on the verge of relegation, but lest we forget that many were tipping Parker's side to finish rock bottom as early as September.

As such, even if Fulham suffer their second Premier League relegation in the space of three seasons, they can at least hold their heads high for having given it a good go along the way.

And of all the results that Fulham can treasure across the last seven months, we're inclined to think that their historic 1-0 victory against Premier League champions Liverpool tops the lot.

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham

When you consider that Liverpool entered the current term with an Anfield unbeaten run spanning more than 1,000 days in the league, Parker could never have expected to secure such a result.

But with Liverpool licking their wounds from home defeats to the likes of Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion, the Reds were there for the taking by the time Fulham made the trip in early March.

Now, we all know how the game eventually played out with Mario Lemina bagging the winner, but how exactly did Parker hype up his relegation candidates for such a historic victory?

Parker's rallying Anfield speech

Well, fear not, because Fulham have given us some fascinating insight into Parker's management by releasing footage of his team talk for the Liverpool victory on their social channels this week.

Firing up his squad by mentioning his past trips to Anfield and demanding that his side doesn't back off as many would expect them to, Parker's rallying cry really brings you to the edge of your seat.

But don't just take our word for it because you can catch a rare glimpse of a Premier League manager hyping up his team for a big game by checking out the video down below:

Brilliant stuff. You can't fault Parker for half measures.

Parker's Premier League pedigree

Anyone who has watched one of Parker's post-match interviews - no, not the ones set to hip-hop music - will be well aware of the genuine and honest persona that he gives off.

And while a few snippets don't exactly give us full insight into what working under Parker looks like, the evidence that we do have suggests it would be an absolute pleasure.

As such, it should come as no surprise that Parker is considered as an outside candidate for the Tottenham Hotspur job alongside the likes of Ralf Rangnick, Maurizio Sarri and Brendan Rodgers.

Besides, with rallying speeches like the above inspiring wins at the home of the champions, then you can expect Parker to stay in the Premier League even if his beloved Cottagers don't.

