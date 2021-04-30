Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola could sell Raheem Sterling this summer

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is prepared to sell Raheem Sterling, according to Football Insider.

What is the latest on Raheem Sterling leaving Manchester City?

The report suggests Guardiola is willing to let the England international leave this summer in order to help fund signings, namely Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish and Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

Indeed, the Spaniard isn't believed to view Sterling as 'integral' to his current plans at the Etihad Stadium and would be willing to sell him should an offer come in of around £80m.

How long does Sterling have left on his contract?

The 26-year-old's contract expires in the summer of 2023.

Earlier this month, EuroSport revealed that, while City did want to tie him down to a new deal alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden, talks with Sterling's camp had been complicated by the fact he changed agents recently.

Reportedly earning around £300k-per-week, the former Liverpool forward would be a big-name exit at City. A crucial part of their success under Guardiola, he has won every major trophy in England at least once since joining for £49m in the summer of 2015.

Still, if City can almost double their money and bank around £80m for him before Sterling enters the final year of his contract, that would have to be seen as good business in the current financial climate.

Who has been linked?

The Daily Star recently claimed Spanish giants Real Madrid were eying a move for the player amid his exclusion from the City team.

However, their financial situation was described as 'dire' by The Athletic back in January, so the idea of them paying £80m for one player this summer does seem somewhat fanciful, outside of major sales on their end.

How many goals has Sterling scored this season?

Nine goals in twenty-seven Premier League outings may not sound overly prolific but, given City aren't as free-scoring as they have been in previous campaigns, it does make Sterling their second-top scorer behind Ilkay Gundogan.

Only De Bruyne can beat his six assists this season too so, despite only featuring in 117 minutes of their last four league outings, Sterling has remained a crucial figure.

What has Pep Guardiola said about Raheem Sterling?

Although he has largely been dropped of late - playing in only two minutes of their last three vitally important Champions League games - Guardiola has remained effusive in his praise for Sterling.

“Raheem is an extraordinary player – he was, is and will be," he said last week (via Goal).

“The reason why he has not played as regularly as in previous seasons is because Phil (Foden) and Riyad (Mahrez) are in top top form. That is the only reason.

“But opportunities are going to come and he has to be ready to show his quality, freshness in his mind and to play with the incredible strength he has.

