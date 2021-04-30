Sheffield United news: Sander Berge transfer clause revealed

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on a move for Sheffield United's Sander Berge this summer, according to The Athletic.

What is the latest transfer news on Sander Berge?

The report reveals that the Norwegian international is a 'wanted man' and that the 23-year-old has a long list of admirers despite the struggles his team have endured this season.

Indeed, Arsenal and Liverpool are joined by Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa as being mooted as interested parties.

Last month, EuroSport revealed that Berge is 'almost certain' to leave this summer.

What are Berge's contract details?

Having only moved to Bramall Lane from Genk in January 2020, the midfielder has a lengthy contract running until 2024, thought to be earning him in the region of around £32k-per-week.

Naturally, the assumption would be that the club would be in a stong position to negotiate this summer despite their relegation given how long he's got left on his deal. However, The Athletic report does reveal that Berge has a buy-out clause in his deal, though doesn't go into any detail as to what that might be.

What are some of Berge's statistics this season?

Clearly, it's been a miserable campaign for pretty much the whole Sheffield United squad and Berge has suffered with a leg injury, missing 21 games since the 3-2 home loss to Manchester United in December.

Still, he was performing reasonably well on an individual basis prior to his surgery. According to FBREF data, Berge has won on average 1.42 tackles per game (the fourth-highest in the squad) this season and ranks fourth-highest out of players to have featured in over ten games for Sheffield United for successful pressing actions per game (4.98).

Noted within The Athletic's analysis for bringing 'an aerial threat both in open play and at set-pieces', his reasonably brief time in English football looks to have been a successful one.

What has Paul Heckingbottom said about his future?

With the managerial situation now unclear as Brexit regulations seemingly crushing Alexander Blessin's hopes of landing the job, interim coach Paul Heckingbottom has been fielding questions on Berge's future.

“Sander hasn’t spoken about the future. If he is here, that will be out of my hands," he said via The Sun earlier this week.

“But I’m expecting him [to stay], yes. He’s contracted to us, don’t forget that, and what a player he would be to help us get back.

“The only thing Sander is bothered about at the moment is getting fit, that’s what’s driving him on.

