Man United keen on signing £15m Gladbach forward - The Verdict

Manchester United are interested in bringing Borussia Monchengladbach goal scorer Alessane Plea to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window.

The French forward has impressed this season providing 17 goal contributions across all competitions for Marco Rose's side, and has now attracted interest from outside the Bundesliga.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are one of the Premier League sides that are interested in securing Plea's signature.

The forward is ready to leave Monchengladbach this summer and will apparently be available for around £15m.

With just one year left on his deal at Borussia Park, it seems likely that the forward will indeed be on the move in the coming transfer window.

But the question is whether Plea, who has scored six Bundesliga goals this season, would actually be a good signing for the Red Devils.

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly, Jonathan Gorrie, Sam Brookes and Josh Cole have their say on Plea below...

Tom Kelly

"If I were a United fan, I'd be fuming.

"This season has shown that the Red Devils are in desperate need of an out-and-out striker, as Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani have scored a combined 12 Premier League goals. For a team like United, this is nowhere near good enough.

"United have been previously been linked with Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

"The Christmas Day equivalent of this would be expecting an iPad or a PS5 and ending up with a Lynx Africa gift set.

"This may seem like harsh criticism but Haaland and Kane are on a completely different planet to Plea, and United need that sort of striker to compete with Manchester City in the Premier League."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Manchester United don't need another Odion Igahlo - someone who supplements Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's strike options but doesn't actually improve upon them.

"What the club desperately need is a top-level striker to come in and help push them from title hopefuls to title contenders.

"Should Edinson Cavani leave, moving for Plea - who has never been able to match his 16 goals in a season for Nice back in 2017/18 - would have to be one of the most underwhelming signings of the summer.

"They need proven star quality to restore former glories, not budget additions."

Sam Brookes

"There may be some who are underwhelmed by this potential transfer. That is understandable.

After all, Plea has only managed seven goal contributions in the Bundesliga this term. That is nothing to write home about.

"However, when looking at the bigger picture, he has done well over a number of years in multiple European leagues. Last year, he registered 20 goal involvements for Monchengladbach in the top-flight, and the previous season he recorded 16.

"He did even better than that in his final year in Ligue 1, delivering 22 goal involvements for Nice. He has consistently shown that he can operate at the highest level, and whilst he may have experienced a slight dip this season, he has scored three goals in his last four matches to suggest that he has rediscovered his mojo.

"United need someone who can start firing from the off, and Plea has demonstrated that he can do that in France and Germany. It could well be a shrewd move from Solskjaer to bring him in this summer."

Josh Cole

"Although Plea has managed to deliver the goods in Germany for Monchengladbach in recent years, his performances during the current campaign have been relatively underwhelming.

"Whilst he is averaging a better WhoScored rating (6.86) than the likes of Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani, there is no guarantee that he will be able to cope with the competitiveness that the Premier League is famed for.

"It could turn out to be a grave error by Solskjaer if he does decide to splash the cash on the forward as United really should be focusing on strengthening their defensive options instead this summer.

"By drafting in a world-class centre-back who can partner Harry Maguire instead of the lightweight Victor Lindelof, there is no reason why Solskjaer cannot close the gap to rivals Manchester City next season."

