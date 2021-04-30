Villarreal vs Arsenal: Fan calls for club to sack Mikel Arteta

An Arsenal fan has called for the club to make a big decision over Mikel Arteta's future after the Gunners slipped to a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Villarreal on Thursday.

What happened in Arsenal's defeat to Villarreal?

Arsenal headed into the game knowing that winning the Europa League represents their only realistic chance of earning Champions League football next season.

They got off to a disastrous start, though, going behind inside five minutes to a goal from Manu Trigueros. Things got even worse just before the half hour mark, when Raul Albiol doubled Villarreal's lead.

Arteta's men needed to bounced back after the break, but were reduced to 10 men in the 57th minute when Dani Ceballos was sent off. However, they did give themselves a glimmer of hope thanks to a Nicolas Pepe penalty 17 minutes from time.

What did the fan say about Mikel Arteta?

Despite Arsenal scoring an away goal to keep them alive in the tie, this was not enough for one particular supporter.

He was angry with Arteta's team selection and called for the Spaniard to be sacked.

To find out more on why he wants Arteta to be shown the exit door, watch the video below...

Is Arteta going to be sacked?

Right now, his future is hanging in the balance.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal's board are far from happy with Arteta, and are considering replacing him. He could have one saving grace, though - the Europa League.

If Arteta can lead the north London club to European glory, it may be enough to secure him some more time in the manager's hotseat.

This suggests that his time at Arsenal could come to an end after the second leg next week if the team fail to overturn their first leg deficit.

What is Arteta's record at Arsenal?

Not a particularly impressive one.

Having started his tenure in December 2019, he got off to a fantastic start by winning the FA Cup in his first season, and followed that up by lifting the Community Shield at the start of the current campaign.

However, Arsenal's league campaign in 2020/21 has been bitterly disappointing. The side are down in 10th place, seven points adrift of local rivals Tottenham.

The Europa League is the only competition that Arsenal have done themselves justice in, but they produced a dismal display against Villarreal and now have an uphill mountain to climb to make it the final.

