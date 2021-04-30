Manchester United transfer news: Price-tag revealed for Maguire's perfect partner

Brighton & Hove Albion will demand £35m for Manchester United target Ben White this summer.

How much will it cost to sign Ben White?

The Sun has reported that it will cost around £35m to lure the English defender away from the Amex Stadium.

As per the report, Leeds United attempted to sign the 23-year-old last summer but had three bids rejected - with the highest being £25m.

Manchester United are interested signing White this summer, although they now face competition from Borussia Dortmund - as well as long-term admirers PSG and Arsenal.

What has Harry Maguire said about Ben White?

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is reportedly keen to play alongside the Brighton man next season, as per The Transfer Window podcast.

Maguire has told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he would like to play alongside an English-speaking centre back that possesses an understanding of the Premier League.

According to Duncan Castles, White's name was specifically mentioned.

Would Maguire and White make a good centre-back partnership?

The English duo could become a solid centre-back pairing at United.

While Maguire is dominant in the air and has averaged the eighth-most aerials won of any Premier League player this season, White's technical ability has seen him deployed in midfield at times in 2020/21.

He also now has top flight experience, as per Maguire's requirement, while his Football League exposure from a Leeds loan spell should resonate with the former Sheffield United man as well.

There's a nice contrast in age, too. Maguire is now 28 and carries the authority that comes with an imposing defender at his peak, whereas White offers the more youthful mobility and energy of a 23-year-old.

Will Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly leave Man United?

It was recently rumoured that Eric Bailly was looking to quit United this summer having grown frustrated with his bit-part role at Old Trafford. However, the Ivorian international has put these rumours to bed by signing a contract extension and appears to be staying put for the time being.

Meanwhile, Victor Lindelof's contract isn't due to expire until the summer of 2024 and there has been no strong suggestions that the Swede will be departing the club anytime soon.

Adding Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones to the mix, the Red Devils already have five options at centre back. However, if Solskjaer does bring in White this summer, we could well see at least one move on.

