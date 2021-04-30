Tottenham's next manager: Fabrizio Romano explains what really happened with Erik ten Hag

Tottenham appear to have been dealt a fresh blow in their attempts to replace Jose Mourinho following a recent update on the future of Ajax manager Erik ten Hag.

What's the latest news on Erik ten Hag?

The 51-year-old has been linked with the Tottenham job since Mourinho was sacked, and was reportedly set to hold a meeting with the club in the coming days.

However, it has been announced this morning that he has decided to sign a new contract at Ajax, keeping him at the Dutch giants until 2023.

Hear more about the Erik ten Hag situation on The Football Terrace...

Did ten Hag turn down Tottenham?

Did Erik ten Hag turn down Tottenham?

Apparently not.

That is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed that ten Hag's contract extension at Ajax is not a direct rejection of Spurs' approach.

Is there still hope for Spurs to land ten Hag?

It appears unlikely that they will lure him over to north London now.

Romano has stated that Tottenham did hold talks with ten Hag over the past 48 hours, but were made aware that he intended to trigger a clause in his contract which will keep him at Ajax for a further year, extending his deal at the club to 2023.

Upon signing his new contract, ten Hag said, as quoted by The Guardian: “I know who I am working with, I know what the ideas are, I know what goals we have. I’m happy here. I’m busy with where I am at, that’s at Ajax, that’s where my head and heart are at.”

Following this news, it is understood that Spurs have taken a step back to re-evaluate their options. They are expected to speak to other potential candidates shortly.

1 of 15 Which club did Tottenham sign Erik Lamela from? Roma Inter Milan AC Milan Juventus

Who could Spurs hire as their next manager?

Tottenham have not had much luck in their pursuit of a new manager this week, with Julian Nagelsmann agreeing to join Bayern Munich on Tuesday, and Brendan Rodgers appearing to rule himself out of the running as well.

It seems that Spurs have not given up hope of tempting the Northern Irishman away from the King Power Stadium, though. They are reportedly willing to triple his wages if he does decide to move to the capital, in a deal that would see Rodgers pocket £15m-a-year. This would see him earn more than Mourinho, whose basic salary was £12.5m-per-year.

If Spurs are unsuccessful in landing Rodgers, current England boss Gareth Southgate is another option for the role.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is an admirer of the 50-year-old, and has already made contact with Southgate about the possibility of him moving back into club management.

Another international manager has also been linked with the Tottenham hotseat. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is reportedly keen on the position, and would be open to taking over at Spurs after this summer's European Championships.

News Now - Sport News