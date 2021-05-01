Whether from John Terry or Simone Zaza, we've seen some shocking penalties over the years.

A poorly placed spot-kick is arguably far more entertaining than one which is actually scored.

That leads us neatly to Ajax's Brian Brobbey's effort on Friday night.

If you're not familiar with the striker, the 19-year-old is highly-rated by many in the Eredivisie and he's already earned a move to RB Leipzig this summer when his contract expires.

The Bundesliga outfit see him as the man to finally replace Timo Werner long-term.

But if Werner thinks he's endured some horror misses since moving to Chelsea, spare a thought for his soon-to-be successor.

We present to you, quite possibly, the worst effort from 12 yards you will see.

Even Jos Buttler doesn't hit them out the ground quite like that...

It might be a small stadium, but that's a dreadful attempt all the same. Now, the run-up and technique suggested he wasn't going to nestle the ball into the corner, though nobody can have quite predicted where it would end up.

Brobbey was playing for Ajax's B team at the time away to Almere City.

Fan footage arguably makes it look even worse:

The reaction of everyone in the ground said it all, frankly.

Brobbey has largely been very impressive at Ajax, making his Champions League debut in December and scoring three goals in his nine senior appearances so far.

That was a night to forget, though.

News Now - Sport News