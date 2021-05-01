The final show of WWE TV this week didn't disappoint. With two title matches, as well as two other champions in action, SmackDown closed off a decent week for the company.

Both title holders retained, while two other champions lost in non-title matches. As a result of him failing to beat Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan was banished from the Blue Brand.

Check out the full SmackDown results below:

Bianca Belair & The Street Profits def. Bayley, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & The Street Profits overcame Bayley & SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in a Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match, putting on a clinic of tag team excellence that culminated with the earth-shattering Springboard Slash by Montez Ford.

Natalya & Tamina def. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

Following a backstage sneak attack by Natalya & Tamina on The Queen of Spades and The Irresistible Force, the determined tag team scored a huge non-title victory over the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. In their first tag team showdown against the titleholders since WrestleMania, Tamina hit the Superfly Splash to pin Shayna Baszler.

Big E def. Apollo Crews ended by Disqualification

Moments after Big E hit the Big Ending on Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez prevented the title-changing pin fall when he pulled The Powerhouse of Positivity out of the ring and hurled him into the ring post to bring an abrupt end to the highly anticipated Intercontinental Title rematch.

This soon brought Kevin Owens into the equation to get retribution from the beat down he suffered last week, until Sami Zayn entered the fray as well and ultimately helped create a numbers advantage that would leave both KO and the reengaging Big E on the canvas.

When Zayn held onto the Intercontinental Title a little too long and attempted to befriend Crews and Azeez, the Intercontinental Champion’s royal bodyguard blasted him with the Nigerian Nail.

Roman Reigns def. Daniel Bryan in a Universal Championship Match to bar Bryan from SmackDown

In an extremely hard-fought Universal Championship Match, Roman Reigns ultimately made Daniel Bryan pass out to the Guillotine to effectively bar The Leader of the "Yes!" Movement from SmackDown.

In the wake of the heart-breaking loss, Reigns continued his brutal assault. This aggression brought Csaero to the rescue. But after Jey Uso emerged to stop the Swiss Superman and tied him in the ring ropes, The Head of the Table hit the departing Daniel Bryan with the vicious Con-Chair-to as Cesaro was forced to watch helplessly.

Bryan leaves the Blue Brand in dramatic fashion. What's next for The Leader of the "YES!" Movement? Only time will tell. Also, more individuals seem to be asserting themselves into the Intercontinental Title picture, Crews' reign as IC Champion could now be hanging on a thread.

