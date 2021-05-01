Rangers exclusive: Steven Gerrard not a target for Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard is not a managerial target for Aston Villa this summer and Rangers are confident of keeping him at Ibrox long-term, GIVEMESPORT can reveal.

What is the latest on Steven Gerrard's future?

Over the last few months, both Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the England captain after he lead the Scottish giants to their long-awaited 55th league title.

Still, those behind the scenes at Ibrox are increasingly confident their manager - who is under contract until the summer of 2024 - will stay at the club as he prepares to lead them back into the Champions League next season.

Indeed, the 40-year-old is thought to be happy in his role and is in no rush to leave Glasgow at this stage despite the speculation linking him with a move back across the border.

Could Gerrard replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool?

While that looks increasingly unlikely at this stage following Julian Nagelsmann's appointment at Bayern Munich - a club Klopp was credited with a 'small' chance of joining amid his unhappiness with Liverpool's FSG owners after their role in the botched European Super League fiasco - GIVEMESPORT do understand that the prospect is the only slight worry for Rangers.

We reported last month that Gerrard would be FSG's main target if Klopp were to leave. As it stands, Rangers have no concerns he will look to move to the Premier League anytime soon.

Crucially, the same goes for some of their key players, such as Ryan Kent. While the winger is once again a target for Leeds United, Rangers are confident of keeping him, as we revealed last week.

Has he rejected clubs before?

Yes.

Back in the summer of 2019, The Daily Mirror revealed that Gerrard had snubbed the chance to move to Newcastle United in order to replace his former boss in Rafa Benitez.

At the time, they claimed that Gerrard had rebuffed Mike Ashley's approach as he was committed to the cause and, just under two years on, GMS understand that his commitment hasn't wavered.

What has Gerrard said about his future?

Talking to The Telegraph in March, Gerrard revealed that he took interest in his position as a 'compliment but stressed how happy he was at the club.

“There has been interest, and I don’t think I have to talk about where that comes from,” he said.

“All that does is that it tells me I am on the right lines. I am doing a decent job. My players are doing a decent job. I take it as a compliment.

“I’m really happy in this job. The only real pressure in terms of my role is from my own family. My biggest challenge is to manage my home situation. My family don’t live in Glasgow, and it’s a case of me putting the hours on the road, being up and down."

