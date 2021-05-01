Celtic exclusive: James McCarthy very likely to join the club from Crystal Palace

A source close to GIVEMESPORT has revealed all on events behind the scenes at Celtic.

What is the latest Celtic manager news?

While we reported earlier this month that Eddie Howe had held talks with the club's board and moved to convince them of his long-term vision despite not possessing any obvious link to Celtic - a value those at the top generally hold in high regard when looking for appointments - the former Bournemouth manager has been swayed by the idea of getting a job in the Premier League this summer.

Though that deal could still go through, GIVEMESPORT understand Howe became a lot less committal to the project after he was told there could be an opening at Crystal Palace in the near future.

Now, those close to the situation have revealed that their plans are an 'absolute mess' with 'mixed messages all over the place' coming out of Parkhead.

What is the latest Celtic transfer news?

The site can also reveal that a move for Palace midfielder James McCarthy is very likely at this stage, although the deal is currently being held by the uncertainty on the manager front.

The 30-year-old is coming towards the final stages of his deal at Selhurst Park and had previously revealed that he is a Celtic fan. Talks between the defensive midfielder - who has started only seven Premier League games all season - are believed to be at an advanced stage.

Now, the only hold-up blocking the deal is the managerial situation. At this stage, there is a slight reluctance to push the deal over the line in case the new boss does not want him.

Who else has been linked?

Signings players coming towards the end of their contracts looks to be a strategy Celtic are looking to adopt this summer.

Indeed, we have previously revealed that Kwadwo Baah, Declan Gallagher and Siriki Dembélé are all under consideration on free transfers this summer.

Who could leave?

GIVEMESPORT also understand that Belgian outfit Oostende will look to snap up Jack Hendry on a permanent basis after his loan spell before selling him on elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Odsonne Edouard remains a target for Leicester City but Brendan Rodgers' side have so far proven unwilling to match Celtic's £20m valuation of the striker and would prefer to pay around £15m.

Soon heading into the final year of his contract, former club Paris Saint-Germain will be owed a significant chunk of any money the club bank for the Frenchman this summer.

