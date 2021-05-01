Roman Reigns finally debuted new entrance music on WWE SmackDown ahead of his huge Universal Title clash against Daniel Bryan.

The main event of the Blue Brand also carried incredibly high stakes, because if 'The Tribal Chief' successfully defended his belt, The Leader of the 'Yes' Movement would be banished from the show.

Ahead of their incredible bout, Reigns walked out to a new theme - and it's fair to say it's absolutely perfect.

Check it out below:

Wow. That is incredible. We've got goosebumps listening to that.

This new music truly suits Reigns' new 'Head of the Table' persona perfectly.

After making his way to the ring, Roman took care of business inside of it.

He beat Bryan in the main event of SmackDown, banishing the legendary Superstar from the Blue Brand once and for all.

In an extremely hard-fought Universal Championship Match, Reigns ultimately made Bryan pass out to the Guillotine.

In the wake of the heartbreaking loss, Roman continued his brutal assault. This aggression brought Csaero to the rescue.

But after Jey Uso emerged to stop the Swiss Superman and tied him in the ring ropes, The Head of the Table hit the departing Daniel Bryan with the vicious Con-Chair-to as Cesaro was forced to watch helplessly.

Following his loss, Bryan leaves the Blue Brand in dramatic fashion and only time will tell what's next for him.

For Roman though, he'll surely continue to dominate SmackDown each and every week, with new entrance music to boast.

WWE returns next week with Monday Night RAW, NXT and Friday Night SmackDown, live to UK fans on BT Sport.

