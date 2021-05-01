Norwich City news: Max Aarons mooted as an early target for one of world's biggest clubs

Norwich City's Max Aarons has already been discussed by Bayern Munich as a potential transfer target for new manager Julian Nagelsmann, according to EuroSport.

What is the latest transfer news involving Max Aarons?

They claim that the England U21 international has been mentioned by incoming CEO and club legend Oliver Kahn and President Herbert Hainer as a potential target for the German giants as they look to recover from a relatively disappointing campaign.

Knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage, Aarons is said to form part of a recruitment list also involving the likes of Eduardo Camavinga.

How long does Aarons have left on his contract?

Wanted by Barcelona last year, Norwich remain in a good position when it comes to any potential negotiation over their academy product.

Indeed, his contract runs until the summer of 2024 and, having just been promoted back to the Premier League, the club will surely be under no pressure to sell their star right-back.

How well has he played?

Despite the speculation surrounding him since Norwich were relegated, Aarons has played some wonderful football this season.

Former Norwich defender Jon Newsome recently told Football League World that he had been 'outstanding'.

“The great thing that I love about Max Aarons is that he’s 21 years old, and he’s played over 100 first-team games which, by itself, speaks volumes for me," he said.

“The lad’s done the hard yards. He’s learned his craft, and he’s still a very, very young man. He’s had some outstanding performances this season undoubtedly.”

Who else has been linked with Aarons?

90 Min recently claimed that Premier League giants Arsenal were confident they could sign the 21-year-old this summer after tracking him for a number of years. Everton, meanwhile, were credited with an interest by The Times earlier this month, who also said Norwich would want £30m in order to sell.

1 of 20 Aside from Newcastle, which other PL club did Hatem Ben Arfa play for? Everton Hull City Sunderland Bolton Wanderers

What has Daniel Farke said about Aarons?

Speaking to local outlet Pink Un' last week, Norwich boss Daniel Farke called for Aarons to stay for the next few years in order to further his development.

“If I was to walk in his shoes, what we can offer right now is a club that totally trusts him, a head coach who totally trusts him, teammates who love him, fans who love him,” he said.

“He will play in the best league in the world next season and has a good chance to play many, many minutes. It’s a great chance for him and us to shine at the top level.

"It makes no sense to travel to a different club where he might be able to earn a few more pounds.

"My gut feeling is it makes no sense at his age to move somewhere where he is a back-up.”

News Now - Sport News