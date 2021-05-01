SmackDown had very high stakes for one individual, this was none other than Daniel Bryan. The Leader of The "Yes!" Movement had the opportunity to capture the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns in the main event of the Blue Brand.

However, in order to challenge for the title, champion Roman Reigns gave Bryan an ultimatum - if Daniel loses he leaves SmackDown.

In what was a brilliant main event, The Leader of The "Yes!" Movement was unsuccessful in his quest for gold, as a result Bryan had to leave the Blue Brand.

After a hard-fought battle for the Universal Title, Reigns continued his beatdown of Daniel, making sure he would be definitely banished from the show. The Head of The Table was confronted by Cesaro, but The Swiss Superman was ambushed by Jey Uso and then forced to watch Roman brutalise The Leader of The "Yes!" Movement. The Universal Champion hit Bryan with a Con-Chair-to to end the night.

So where does Daniel go from here? His latest tenure on SmackDown was an interesting one, with him being part of the brand since his return from injury in 2018, before this he was the Blue Brand's General Manager.

The Leader of The "Yes!" Movement has had a decent run since his comeback, turning 'heel' and capturing the WWE Championship in 2019. After dropping the title to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35, he then went on to win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, which he and Rowan held for 68 days.

It has been known that since his loss in the Universal Championship triple threat match at WrestleMania 37, Bryan has expressed his desire to either limit his schedule and/or compete in other promotions.

With the limited schedule the more likely option, Daniel could easily walk on to either of RAW's or NXT's roster and add a new element to either brand. Earlier this year he mentioned some names he'd like to face, with the likes of the Black and Gold Brand's Kyle O'Reilly and Pete Dunne on that list.

A match between The Leader of The "Yes!" Movement with either O'Reilly or Dunne would be phenomenal, if not there are more than enough names on RAW that Bryan could have a good feud with, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, United States Champion Sheamus, The Miz, the list goes on.

Wherever Daniel goes next he'll sure as hell still tear the house down!

News Now - Sport News