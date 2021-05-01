This week's Champions League semi-final first legs did not disappoint.

Manchester City staged an incredible comeback against PSG to put one foot in the final, while Real Madrid clung on to draw with Chelsea through a touch of Karim Benzema brilliance.

Millions of fans around the world will have tuned in as the action unfolded - but of course that option isn't available to everybody.

In the UK, BT Sport hold the rights to European football coverage and an individual monthly pass costs £25.

When you factor in that many fans are also paying for a TV license, Sky Sports and Amazon Prime to get access to domestic football, watching the Champions League is a massive extra cost.

A tweet recently went viral amidst the European Super League stating younger fans had been "denied access" to football when those special Champions League nights were taken off terrestrial channels.

It's clearly a sentiment which is widely shared - but there could be good news ahead.

The Financial Times report that BT are considering selling the sport brand of their business after finding the costs of showing football - which stands at several million per game - unaffordable.

The sight of Jake Humphrey and top pundits like Rio Ferdinand and Peter Crouch has become very familiar on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, but we could see a return to ITV.

Per the Telegraph, ITV are now exploring the possibility of buying a stake in BT Sport as part of a partnership that would mean some games could be shown free-to-air.

In recent weeks, fans have been reminiscing about ITV's Champions League coverage and a video of Barcelona and Manchester United in the final at Wembley began doing the rounds.

Brilliant nostalgia.

While the talks are still at an early stage, it would certainly be a popular move. Let's take a look at some of the reaction:

News Now - Sport News