A throwback episode of any WWE show always brings intrigue. In recent memory viewers have seen several legends nights, as well as SmackDown 1000 in October 2018 and RAW 25th anniversary episode in January of that year.

Now the company has announced another special edition of the Blue Brand, airing next week on FOX.

In the promotional video shown by WWE, it saw an old fashioned TV turned on, before a retro-styled voiceover advertisement was broadcast for next Friday's episode of SmackDown. While the voice was describing the upcoming show, images of an old WWE logo was seen behind a ring, then steel chairs were set out and a color commentator was putting a headset on. This led to an individual walking on the wrestling mat in a pair of red boots.

Several Superstars also appeared in the video, with the likes of The Miz, SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Big E and Sasha Banks featuring to name a few.

Following the clips of the above named wrestlers, there was shots of fans at events from the past, before the first logo of the Blue Brand was shown.

The voiceover, which heard an old snippet of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in his commentary days, described the throwback episode as the following:

"Next Friday, don't miss out on the hottest live action around. We're going back, way back.

"Friday night SmackDown throwback edition live next Friday 8/7 central only on FOX."

With the nostalgia running wild and SmackDown having several looks over the past 22 years, it will be interesting to see how different WWE will make the ThunderDome for this special edition of the show. Could we see the return of the big fist? Or are we more likely to see the oval-shaped TitanTron return from 1999-2001?

Also, will the retro feel rub off on the Superstars too? We could very well see gear inspired by wrestlers of the past, with the likes of The Rock, The Undertaker, Edge, Eddie Guerrero and JBL to name a few.

Only one match has been announced for the episode, Seth Rollins will face Cesaro in a rematch from WrestleMania 37. "The Messiah" will be looking to seek revenge for his loss to the Swiss Superstar at the pay-per-view.

Whatever the case, here's hoping for one hell of a night on the Blue Brand!

