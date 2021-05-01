Manchester United transfer news: Talks held with Real Madrid star's agent

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with Raphael Varane's agent about a potential move to Old Trafford.

What's the latest news involving Raphael Varane?

Journalist Nicolo Schira has provided an important update on Varane's future at Real Madrid and indicated that the Red Devils are keen on signing him.

"There is no agreement between Raphaël Varane and Real Madrid to extend the contract (expires in 2022)," the Italian reporter shared on Twitter.

"He could leave this summer, if he doesn’t renew. Manchester United and Chelsea have already talked with his agent."

If Varane fails to secure a new deal with the Spanish club, then the Red Devils may have some competition for the Frenchman's signature.

Who is Raphael Varane's agent?

CAA Base LTD are currently in charge of Varane's affairs.

Aside from the World Cup winner, the agency boasts some exciting players from the Premier League including the likes of James Maddison, Eberechi Eze, Dele Alli, Heung-min Son, and Kyle Walker, according to Transfermarkt.

Of course, the World Cup isn't the only accolade Varane's won throughout his career. With Real Madrid, he's also won the Champions League several times, La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

How much would it cost to sign Varane this summer?

According to the Daily Mail, Madrid have placed a £60m asking price on the French defender, who has been at the Santiago Bernabeu for nearly ten years.

Varane currently has one year left on his contract with Los Blancos and Madrid are reportedly planning to use the funds from this transfer to aid their rebuilding process.

United are hopeful of bringing this price down when they enter into negotiations with the Spanish side.

Is Varane going to leave Real Madrid?

Bearing in mind that he will be entering the last year of his contract this summer and he doesn't seem particularly keen on signing a new deal, it's not past the realms of possibility that he'll move on.

From a Madrid perspective, the club won't want to let the star defender depart on a free transfer next summer and it makes more sense for them to cash in on him now.

After spending the majority of his career in the Spanish capital, Varane is interested in moving to the Premier League should his Bernabeu spell come to an end this summer.



So it seems there is a decent chance we could see Varane line up in a United shirt next season.

