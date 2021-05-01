Boxing’s youngest ever heavyweight champion of the world, Mike Tyson, recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming middleweight clash between champions Billy Joe Saunders and Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.

Set for May 8 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, WBO super-middleweight champion Saunders will be marching in with an incredible 30-0-0 record to his name.

Despite the gold around his waist and his winning ways, Saunders is currently the 4/1 underdog according to the bookies.

The controversial champ last fought in December, retaining his title against a game Martin Murray by unanimous decision.

Current WBA (Super), WBC and The Ring super-middleweight champion Canelo will arrive to the hotly anticipated clash with a 55-1-2 record.

Canelo’s only loss came against the perpetually deadly Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather Jr. back in September 2013.

A master of counterpunching and devastating body shots, Canelo is considered the best pound-for-pound pugilist in the world right now by the likes of The Ring, BoxRec, TBRB and the Boxing Writers Association of America.

‘Iron’ Mike discussed the bout on the latest episode of his Hotboxin’ podcast. ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ was quick to dismiss Saunders’ chances of winning.

Tyson explained: “He’s knocked out right now, he’s knocked out already. I swear, he’s knocked out.”

Current WBC and lineal heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, is one huge name in the sport who strongly disagrees with the opinion of his namesake. A long time friend and supporter of Saunders,

Fury recently shared his own prediction on his Instagram page.

Fury wrote: “Billy Joe Saunders is 100% mentally in the right place.

“He knows what he has to do and he will do it, he will rise up [to the top] and claim greatness. I was wrote off many times in the past and have always come through.

"We are cut from the same cloth, same breed of animals. Canelo has fought them all but never a Fighting Gypsy, we are a different breed of animal to anything he has come across before.

"#YESHEWILL. World domination with the help of God."

As his pal gears up for the biggest fight of his life, ‘The Gypsy King’ continues to wait for an official date for his own super clash with Anthony Joshua. The two kings of the heavyweight division were believed to just about all set for a showdown this summer.

Much to the dismay of fans, pundits and likely the fighters themselves, there appears to be some issues behind the scenes.

Fury’s US promoter, Bob Arum, recently went as far as to claim that the idea of the fight taking place this year is “dead in the water”.

Let’s hope not.

