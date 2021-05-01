Social media will be unusually quiet this weekend in the world of football.

Clubs in the UK, as well as governing bodies like the Premier League and FA, are embarking on a boycott of social platforms as a protest against online abuse.

Thierry Henry led the way in announcing he would be coming off sites like Instagram and Twitter until they took a tougher stance against racism.

Henry's former Barcelona team-mate Samuel Eto'o has now spoken out with a video re-sharing his own experiences of discrimination in the game.

"As English football organisations take part in a social media blackout today, I am reminded of this interview," Eto'o wrote.

"The blackout is a powerful message, but it is not direct action. I strongly believe that real change won’t come into effect until the bodies running world football and social media platforms are pressured into taking action. Abuse, whether in person or online, can never be tolerated."

In the clip, the former Cameroon international recalled a game in which he threatened to leave the pitch.

During a match between Barca and Real Zaragoza in 2006, Eto'o came close to walking off in the 76th minute having been subjected to appalling abuse throughout the game. Bottles were also thrown at the striker from sections of the crowd.

As Ronaldinho tried to console him, Eto'o remonstrated with the referee and very nearly quit the pitch altogether.

"It may not have been the first time, but it was one time too many," he explained.

"This time I thought to myself 'they must not realise they are offending someone', not just because of his colour but because he is African."

When the presenter then asked if players walking off would solve the problem, he added:

"Seriously? A lot of people will lose money.

"And when you hit someone's pocket, they will surely find a solution.

"First, TV stations will feel the hit and that will put pressure on the bodies running world football. And only then, will things change."

News Now - Sport News