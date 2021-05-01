Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to end his three-year spell with Juventus.

This is according to Spanish newspaper Marca, who understand that Ronaldo wants to leave Turin.

The report adds that the legendary Portuguese forward, 36, has offered his services to his former club Real Madrid. However, it seems there’s no chance of Cristiano ending up at his preferred destination this summer.

Ronaldo - who felt respected and loved at the Bernabeu, and still has a good relationship with president Florentino Perez - reportedly misses Madrid.

But the Spanish giants considered the prospect of bringing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner back to the club ‘impossible from the very beginning’.

Marca say ‘bad results, financial difficulties and tense relationships with the dressing room’ have contributed towards a negative atmosphere within Juventus.

Juve currently sit fourth in the Serie A table, level on points with fifth-placed AC Milan, and face a battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

This will be the first season that the Old Lady have failed to win the Serie A title since 2011.

"He's nervous, irritable and very distant from his teammates," La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed in a separate report, per Marca. "He seems to have given up and he's not got as much fight as he usually does.

"He's isolated away from the pitch. It seems that he's getting closer and closer to leaving Juventus.

"It's always been a little bit like that, but it's gotten worse recently after their elimination in the Champions League."

Ronaldo was heavily criticised in the aftermath of Juve’s Champions League exit. His defending in the wall for Sergio Oliveira’s dramatic free-kick was labelled ‘embarrassing’ and worse.

Assuming this *is* the end of Ronaldo’s time with Juve, which club will he join next?

Ronaldo to Manchester United

Chances of happening: 7/10

Marca name United as a possible alternative for Ronaldo this summer. They add that the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has a good relationship with the Red Devils and say the ‘door is still open’ on a return to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played with Ronaldo and would surely be tempted by the prospect of bringing football’s most prolific goalscorer back to the Theatre of Dreams.

United fans, meanwhile, still love Cristiano and would welcome him back with open arms - despite the fact he’s now in his mid-30s.

Ronaldo to Paris Saint-Germain

Chances of happening: 8/10

It looks increasingly likely that Lionel Messi will be staying at Barcelona beyond this summer, which may lead to PSG turning their attention to Ronaldo instead.

Cristiano playing alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe is a frightening prospect and the Portugal international would fancy himself to score plenty of goals in Ligue 1.

PSG also have the money to complete a potential deal, so a move to the Parc des Princes is certainly not impossible.

Ronaldo to any MLS club

Chances of happening: 3/10

Ronaldo will be convinced that he’s more than good enough to continue shining at the highest level of football well into his late-30s, so it’s hard to envisage him moving to the USA this summer.

He may want to crack America one day but will be acutely aware that a move to MLS would effectively end his prospects of adding another Ballon d’Or to his collection.

Ronaldo to Manchester City

Chances of happening: 2/10

Would Pep Guardiola want to sign a 36-year-old Ronaldo? Probably not. Would Ronaldo run the risk of tarnishing his legacy as a Man Utd legend by joining City? Again, probably not.

Therefore, it’s pretty safe to rule this one out.

Ronaldo to Sporting Lisbon

Chances of happening: 2/10

Part of Ronaldo might be tempted to make an emotional return to Sporting before hanging up his boots; however, because the Portuguese Primera Liga is not among Europe’s top five leagues, it’s hard to imagine this transfer has any realistic chance of happening. As we said, Ronaldo believes he still belongs at the very top.

Furthermore, Sporting wouldn’t be able to afford Ronaldo’s salary unless he agreed to take a huge wage cut.

Ronaldo to Wolves

Chances of happening: 0/10

Ronaldo’s agent has several clients at Wolves - including the manager, Nuno Espirito Santo - but there’s no chance the global superstar will be plying his trade at Molineux next season.

Ronaldo to Barcelona

Chances of happening: 0/10

While we’d all love to see Lionel Messi and Ronaldo playing on the same team before they retire, it certainly won’t be happening at Barcelona.

The Catalan giants can barely afford to keep Messi, let alone add Ronaldo’s astronomical salary to the club’s wage bill.

Ronaldo's next club: Verdict

As things stand, a move to PSG seems the most likely scenario for Ronaldo.

But if United decide it makes sense (from both a financial and footballing perspective) to bring him back to Manchester, a fairytale return to Old Trafford would suddenly be on the cards.

Watch this space…

