A long time gambling favourite, boxing is one of the most lucrative sports in the world today.

The mountains of money that can be made make the blood, sweat and black eyes sustained by its gladiators worth it.

In 2021, the sports boasts more millionaires than ever. Here, thanks to the richest.com are the 10 richest boxers out there right now:

10. Anthony Mundine

The rugby league player turned boxer held the WBA super-middleweight championship for a whopping five years, from 2003 to 2008.

Mundine later bagged the IBO middleweight title in 2009 before losing it the next year.

Mundine is arguably best-known for his hard-hitting rivalries with the likes of Danny Green and Daniel Geale.

Mundine is currently sitting on an incredible $30million fortune.

9. Tyson Fury

‘The Gypsy King’ is back on top as the reigning WBC heavyweight champion. After a lengthy hiatus and multiple controversies, Fury got back into shape and returned to the ring in 2018.

Now the only man to have ever taken down Deontay Wilder, Fury made a monumental $26million off their 2020 rematch.

Fury awaits a superfight with another British legend in the making, Anthony Joshua.

Currently, the big man boasts approximately a $30million net worth.

8. Anthony Joshua

Speaking of AJ, the 2012 Olympic gold medallist has a wealth of approximately $60million right now.

Arguably the best heavyweight in the world today, Joshua is perhaps best known for his classic bout with Wladimir Klitschko in 2017.

He followed it up in 2018 with a title for title win over New Zealand’s Joseph Parker to further solidify himself as the man to beat in the heavyweight division.

Bar a major blip on the radar back in 2019, Joshua has remained on top for years.

7. Vitali Klitschko

One of boxing’s hardest ever chins, Vitali Klitschko’s war with Lennox Lewis is the stuff of legend.

‘Dr. Iron Fist’ was one of the most dangerous and vicious fighters of his day.

Now operating in the world of politics, Klitschko is the third-longest reigning heavyweight champion in the history of the sport. Currently, the Ukrainian titan has a net worth of around $80million.

6. Sugar Ray Leonard

One of boxing’s ‘Fabulous Four’, Sugar Ray Leonard enjoyed a stellar, near-two decade career.

He fought in the middleweight, light middleweight, super middleweight and heavyweight division, winning gold in every single one.

For his efforts, Sugar Ray Leonard is enjoying a mind-blowing $120million net worth.

5. Lennox Lewis

‘The Lion’ was the face of heavyweight boxing for years, sending all manner of opponents packing during his fruitful 14 year career.

Another gold medallist, Lewis’ transition to the pros was nothing short of inspiring.

Lewis is sitting on an immense $140million fortune.

4. Oscar De La Hoya

The ‘Golden Boy’ of boxing, Oscar De La Hoya has built his fortune as both a fighter and as a promoter.

Now retired, De La Hoya will never have to work again considering his $200million net worth.

3. Manny Pacquiao

Like Vitali Klitschko, Manny Pacquiao has entered the world of politics in more recent years.

‘Pacman’ is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time. His net worth is approximately $220million.

2. George Foreman

From busting opponents’ grills to selling his own ones, George Foreman has done it all in a career that spanned almost three decades.

A two-time heavyweight champion with a highly successful business acumen, Foreman has $300million in the bank.

1. Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Still undefeated, there’s a reason the 50-0 Floyd Mayweather is nicknamed ‘Money’.

Often considered the pound-for-pound greatest in the history of the sport, Mayweather can also proudly boast (as he so often does on social media) of being the richest.

