Derek Chisora’s mother, Viola, recently had to step in and settle an intense disagreement regarding the order of the ring walks for her son and Joseph Parker’s clash tonight.

Derek Chisora was furious over the decision to hold a coin toss to decide his and the Kiwi’s order of entrances.

In order to cool off the heated dispute before it got completely out of hand, Chisora’s mother got involved to lay the issue to rest.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Chisora’s manager and former cruiserweight and heavyweight champion, David Haye explained the situation:

“It sounds crazy. I didn't see the fight happening with Derek walking to the ring first.

"But thankfully the voice of reason came in - Viola, Derek's lovely mother, and she is the only person he actually listens to.

"I spoke to Viola about an hour ago and she said, 'I told him he's going to come to the ring first, like he promised, and that's that.

"I talked to Derek, and Derek sort of agreed, yes he's agreed that.

"The fight is 100 per cent on. Derek will be walking to the ring first as he should have done, because he lost the coin toss. We've got ourselves a fight."

In protest of the decision, Chisora threatened to pull out of the fight completely if Parker were to get the preferred last entrant slot.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Chisora elaborated on the issue:

“We're arguing right now, back there. They want to do a coin flip, who comes in the ring first and who comes in the ring second. I was like, 'Nah, not doing that.' Either I come in second or I'll go home right now!"

The show is set for a 6pm start and will also feature Katie Taylor putting her world championships up for grabs against Natasha Jonas in what should be a thrilling night of action in Manchester.

