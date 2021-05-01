YouTube vs TikTok Boxing: How To Buy Tickets

You can now purchase tickets for the YouTube vs TikTok boxing event that is going ahead this June.

Several social media stars will step inside the ring on June 5, 2021 as the battle to see who is the superior platform will be carried out.

The likes of AnEsonGib and Deji Olatunji (brother of KSI) are representing Team YouTube while TikTok stars such as Taylor Holder and Nick Austin will fight on the other side.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida and fans can now watch their favourite social media stars in action with tickets now on sale.

Here is how you can buy tickets for the YouTube vs TikTok boxing event:

Ticket News

Deji, who is one of the more popular content creators on Team Youtube, posted this on his Instagram:

If you want to purchase tickets for the fight, click here to get either the standard purchase or the added bonus of a meet and greet.

How much are tickets for the event?

If you want to attend the event, tickets are priced at around $105.00 (£76.00). There are limited numbers so fans will have to be quick to purchase.

