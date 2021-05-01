Man United vs Liverpool quiz: 20 questions on English football's biggest fixture
Manchester United and Liverpool are English football’s two most successful clubs by a distance.
Together they’ve won a combined 39 league titles, nine European Cups and 19 FA Cups.
They are also fierce rivals. The Man Utd - Liverpool rivalry is one of the most hostile in British football.
But how much do you know about this historic fixture?
We’ve created a quiz comprised of 20 tricky questions that will put even the most knowledgeable fan’s memory to the test.
Don’t worry: there aren’t any impossible questions. The vast majority of questions are based on events during the Premier League era.
Here’s our scoring system:
0-4: Never watched a United - Liverpool game?
5-9: Be honest: you should have done better
10-14: A decent score
15-19: Well played - you know your stuff!
20: You live for Man Utd - Liverpool matches
Right, let’s crack on with the quiz. Remember to share your score with your fellow Man Utd and Liverpool supporting mates to prove you know more than them!
