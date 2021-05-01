Manchester United and Liverpool are English football’s two most successful clubs by a distance.

Together they’ve won a combined 39 league titles, nine European Cups and 19 FA Cups.

They are also fierce rivals. The Man Utd - Liverpool rivalry is one of the most hostile in British football.

But how much do you know about this historic fixture?

We’ve created a quiz comprised of 20 tricky questions that will put even the most knowledgeable fan’s memory to the test.

Don’t worry: there aren’t any impossible questions. The vast majority of questions are based on events during the Premier League era.

Here’s our scoring system:

0-4: Never watched a United - Liverpool game?

5-9: Be honest: you should have done better

10-14: A decent score

15-19: Well played - you know your stuff!

20: You live for Man Utd - Liverpool matches

Manchester United vs Liverpool quiz

Right, let’s crack on with the quiz. Remember to share your score with your fellow Man Utd and Liverpool supporting mates to prove you know more than them!

1 of 20 Steven Gerrard was sent off against United in 2015 after how long? 13 seconds 38 seconds 1 min, 13 seconds 2 mins, 5 seconds

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

