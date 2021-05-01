Let's admit it - all of us at some point have spent our weekends lounging on the couch glued to the television playing video games until sleep ultimately became unavoidable.

For such video game lovers, there might just be an ideal opportunity - Rockstar is currently on the lookout for game testers!

For avid gaming fans, Rockstar is a household name - with the company behind iconic game titles such as Read Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto.

The company is now looking to hire game testers although the brief does not mention any particular game that needs to be tested suggesting the fact that new recruits might be working on online updates of existing titles or perhaps, get their hands on a shiny new game altogether.

The National claim that the company is willing to pay £23k a year to test out the games.

The company is looking to enlist 48 new recruits across the UK but only the Edinburgh site seem to have the opening for game testers.

The selected candidates would join the testing team and test out products of Rockstar North.

Rockstar's career page goes on to provide more detail, stating that the peson joining the team must be "passionate, enthusiastic and self-motivated".

The person would be responsible for reporting any bugs encountered in the game. It is understood an eye for detail and a comprehensive understanding of the gaming domain would be appreciated.

For those seriously considering applying, the qualifications required include "Competent gaming ability, an interest in and understanding of the video game industry, good general PC knowledge, including experience with Microsoft Suite, and good standard of written English."

The mere fact that Rockstar is looking to hire additional testers have fans speculalting a new release - one that they simply cannot wait to get their hands on.

News Now - Sport News