Manchester City produced a fine performance to defeat Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League semi-final first leg clash in midweek.

Pep Guardiola's side were second best in the opening 45 minutes and they went into the break with a one-goal disadvantage.

But City managed to turn it around in the second half courtesy of goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.

It all got a bit feisty towards the end of the game with both sides putting in some heavy challenges.

PSG were reduced to 10-men with 15 minutes remaining when Idrissa Gueye was sent off for a nasty tackle on Ilkay Gundogan.

Both players surrounded the referee. The right decision was made by the referee, despite protests from PSG's players.

New footage has now emerged of what players were saying in the immediate aftermath of the foul.

And it turns out that Mahrez got into a verbal altercation with PSG's young left-back, Mitchel Bakker.

The Dutchman signed for PSG from Ajax last summer. Bakker, 20, has played 37 times for the club in his first season.

But he clearly hasn't made an impression with Mahrez, who could be heard claiming he didn't know who he was.

Footage from RMC shows Mahrez complaining to the referee following the foul.

"Go check", the 30-year-old said to the referee, urging for VAR to have a look. "Go check it out."

Bakker made his way over to Mahrez and confronted him.

"Why are you asking that? You didn't see anything…" He told the Algerian.

Mahrez responded: "You go over there you. Who even is this guy?”

Ouch. The disrespect is real.

Gueye was then heard complaining about his teammates as he made his way off the pitch.

“We have been turned over like you wouldn’t believe - nobody is moving," he said as he made his way off the pitch, per Get French Football News.

The battle between Mahrez and Bakker, should they both play on Tuesday evening, looks like it will be one to watch.

