Mason Mount has emerged into one of the Premier League's best midfielders in the 2020/21 season.

He showed why that is the case with a quite incredible assist for Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

The English playmaker was in the starting lineup for the Blues' Premier League clash against Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

Mount produced an extraordinary assist for Kai Havertz to break the deadlock in the 10th minute.

There looked to be no danger to Fulham's goal when Thiago Silva collected the ball from Edouard Mendy.

The Brazilian defender then spotted Mount's run and launched a ball forward.

The Chelsea fan-favourite plucked the ball out of the sky before playing Havertz through with a pin-point pass.

Havertz would do Mount's brilliant piece of play justice as he finished past Alphonse Areola.

Just watch Mount's touch from this angle.

Mason Mount - take a bow.

The two would then connect five minutes later when Havertz headed home Mount's cross.

Wow! This Chelsea fan has made a huge claim about ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino...

Unfortunately, on this occasion, the goal was ruled out because of an offside and the score remained 1-0.

Paul Merson summed up Mount's brilliance earlier this week as he compared him to Frank Lampard.

"Mason Mount is the most improved player in the Premier League – and he reminds me of Frank Lampard," Merson said in his column for the Daily Star.

"He is getting better and better and has the same attitude Frank did, one hundred per cent. He’s always working hard, always trying to get better.

"Frank got accused of being the teacher’s pet as well at West Ham when Harry Redknapp was manager, and the same happened to Mason at Chelsea.

"But Lampard has been proved right about Mason Mount. It was Lampard who gave him his big chance when he was manager. And he’s taken it with both hands.

"Look how much money Chelsea spent on Kai Havertz and Timo Werner and they are nowhere near as important as Mount. ‘He’s the go-to man now, and that’s phenomenal at his age. He carries the team."

1 of 20 Steven Gerrard was sent off against United in 2015 after how long? 13 seconds 38 seconds 1 min, 13 seconds 2 mins, 5 seconds

News Now - Sport News