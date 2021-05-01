Frank Lampard is renowned as the greatest goalscoring midfielder of modern times.

During his club career with West Ham, Chelsea, Manchester City and New York City FC, the English footballing legend scored a whopping 266 goals.

His numbers are absolutely incredible and he's still Chelsea's record goalscorer thanks to his 211 strikes in 648 appearances across all competitions for the west London outfit.

But what makes Lampard one of the greatest to have laced a pair of boots is the fact that there was so much more to his game than just goals.

In his prime, the now 42-year-old was a creative machine, delivering 150 assists throughout his career with Chelsea.

Lampard's passing ability was of the very highest order and the below video highlighting just that is incredible to watch.

The footage could even bring an end to the debate surrounding Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes...

Lampard is one of the greatest passers of a football in history, it's as simple as that really.

The fact he partnered that with goal returns befitting of a high-quality striker is quite remarkable.

Lampard's ability to operate as both a scorer and creator of goals is why former England teammate Rio Ferdinand would pick him over Gerrard and Scholes if he were a manager.

While speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: "If I'm a manager I take Frank because he's going to get me 20 (goals) a year. As a manager I want them to define matches, he's going to get me 20 and probably double-figures in assists."

Well said, Rio.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

Lampard really was a unique player and replacing him has proved to be a very tough task for Chelsea.

Mason Mount is beginning to show signs that he's the man to finally do so, but the 22-year-old has a long way to go before he can be compared to his former manager.

